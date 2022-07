SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested and charged after assaulting a Taco Bell employee on Monday, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.Deputies were called to the fast-food restaurant in the 21100 block of Kuykendahl Road.Clint Fann is accused of punching an employee in the face during a "heated argument," Herman said.Further investigation revealed Fann was out on bond for two counts of criminal mischief.Fann was booked into the Harris County Jail on an assault charge. His bond was set at $500.