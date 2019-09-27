Man preyed on transgender woman before shooting: police

The woman was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds last Friday, but no information has been released on her condition.
Domingo Ramirez-Cavente has been charged with aggravated assault in the shooting that is being investigated as a hate crime.
Ramirez-Cavente, 29, was arrested by police Tuesday after detectives located a vehicle that matched a description given by the victim.
