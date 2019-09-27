Man preyed on transgender woman before shooting: police

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a man has confessed to following a transgender woman to a Dallas bus stop before opening fire on her.

The woman was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds last Friday, but no information has been released on her condition.

Transgender woman beaten mob style identified as victim killed in Dallas shooting

Domingo Ramirez-Cavente has been charged with aggravated assault in the shooting that is being investigated as a hate crime.

Ramirez-Cavente, 29, was arrested by police Tuesday after detectives located a vehicle that matched a description given by the victim.

