Man preyed on transgender woman before shooting: police

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a man has confessed to following a transgender woman to a Dallas bus stop before opening fire on her.The woman was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds last Friday, but no information has been released on her condition.Domingo Ramirez-Cavente has been charged with aggravated assault in the shooting that is being investigated as a hate crime.Ramirez-Cavente, 29, was arrested by police Tuesday after detectives located a vehicle that matched a description given by the victim.