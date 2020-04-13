Man loses legs after falling off I-45 to avoid semi that ran over and killed 2 others

By Roxie Bustamante
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who jumped out of the way of a big rig but fell off I-45 in north Houston has lost both of his legs, his uncle told ABC13 on Monday.

Abdullah Baidas is in an intensive care unit after the ordeal last Friday on the North Freeway near Rankin. Authorities said Baidas had stopped on the side of the freeway trying to assist motorists with car trouble when an Amazon delivery truck barreled into them.



Two people who Baidas tried to help were killed in the crash.

According to his uncle, Baidas, who is a father, suffered multiple fractures of his skull and spine. His legs were in such terrible shape that they had to be amputated, his uncle said.

But Baidas is stable, the uncle added.

Baidas fell about 10 to 15 feet, causing his critical injuries.

Meanwhile, medical examiners identified one of the two people who died in the crash as Kedrick Conrad Cox. The other person who died, a woman, has not yet been identified.

Two children - a 1-year-old and 3-year-old - survived the wreck. The woman was the children's mother, police said.

Charges were not expected against the truck driver.

