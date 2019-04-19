Man left for dead by hit-and-run driver demands justice

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- "I feel like they will never have a clue the kind of damage they did," Joey Dixon said.

The 27-year-old wants to know who was heartless enough to hit him and leave him on the side of the road.

"I just don't understand how you can be so cold-hearted to like, leave someone for dead," Dixon said.

Dixon was walking home Sunday, April 7 on Bush near Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road. Surveillance video captured the horrific incident, and a still frame picture shows the seconds before he was hit.

"The only thing I remember is waking up and I was on life support at Memorial Hermann," he said.

Baytown Police is actively looking for the hit-and-run suspect, but nothing as of yet. Dixon can't provide any clues because he doesn't remember anything.

"It didn't feel real," he said.

But the physical pain he feels is a reminder that this is not a dream.

"I have a fractured neck that they put a screw in," Dixon said. "I had a big hole in my leg that they skin grafted. I had road rash all over me."

Dixon has been making some progress slowly walking around the house, and he's surrounding himself with family and friends to stay positive.

"It has been the toughest part of my life, knowing that I have a long recovery road ahead," he said.

Nonetheless, he knows how lucky he is and believes God was on his side that day.

"I'll never take life for granted again," Dixon said. "I have a lot more I want to accomplish now,."

His family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover his medical expenses.



