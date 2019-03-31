Man kills estranged wife, ignites in-laws home, then commits suicide

GARDINER, Colorado -- New details have been released regarding an alleged murder-suicide and arson that happened last week.Police say Kenneth Bryant shot his estranged wife at her brother's house.He then went to nearby city, Sidney, where he set fire to her mother's home.After Bryant ignited the fire, he returned to Gardiner where he shot himself in his pickup truck that was parked in his brother-in-law's driveway.Police are still unsure of the motivation of this crime.