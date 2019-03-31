Crime & Safety

Man kills estranged wife, ignites in-laws home, then commits suicide

EMBED <>More Videos

Police are still unsure of Kenneth Bryant's motivation.

GARDINER, Colorado -- New details have been released regarding an alleged murder-suicide and arson that happened last week.

Police say Kenneth Bryant shot his estranged wife at her brother's house.

He then went to nearby city, Sidney, where he set fire to her mother's home.

After Bryant ignited the fire, he returned to Gardiner where he shot himself in his pickup truck that was parked in his brother-in-law's driveway.

Police are still unsure of the motivation of this crime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetycoloradomurderu.s. & worldinvestigationmurder suicidearson
TOP STORIES
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen Saturday night
VIDEO: Woman's wild ride on car hood on I-45
Rihanna, LeBron react to shooting death of Nipsey Hussle
Former Cowboys star Michael Irvin announces he's cancer free
EPA and TCEQ announce interactive map source to track ITC cleanup
Houston boy missing since 2017 found safe in Florida
Show More
Car nearly flies out during crash at UTMB parking lot
East End honors Selena on 24th anniversary of her death
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Sonic in La Marque
Fiery head-on car crash kills man and woman in Montgomery Co.
Student kidnapped and killed after getting into wrong car
More TOP STORIES News