Family of man shot and killed while driving asks for public's help in solving murder 1 year later

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- In an official press release by the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the family of a man killed in June of last year in Friendswood is seeking the public's help in identifying a responsible suspect.

On June 23, 2021, on the 3200 block of Signal Hill Drive, Joesph Micheall Spells was driving through at about 11:34 p.m. when he was shot multiple times through the driver's side window of a white SUV.

Spells then crashed into a mailbox before driving a short distance until he crashed into a home where no one was injured, deputies said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the charging and arrest of the person responsible, the press release said.

If anyone has information, they're urged to call 713-222-TIPS, or submit a tip online at www. crime-stoppers.org or the mobile app.
Related topics:
friendswoodcrimestoppersfamilyman killedman shotunsolved crime

