Person puts car in reverse, shoots man to death in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a man to death in east Houston Wednesday night.
Around 9 p.m., a man was walking to a store on Avenue E and 79th.
Surveillance video shows someone in a black four-door car passing by the man and reversing the vehicle to speak to him.
The person fired three or four times from the car, leaving the man dead on the street.
Police said they do not know if the man knew the shooter.
