Man dead after being shot multiple times in northwest Harris Co. parking lot: police

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- Police responded to a shooting near 13360 Northborough Dr. which left one man dead.Authorities say that the man got into an argument with two other men in the parking lot of a convenience store before being shot approximately 6 to 8 times in the upper torso area.The victim, said to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead on the scene.The suspects fled the scene in a car and are on the loose.