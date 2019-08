@HCSOTexas units are at 18598 SH 99/Mueschke Rd for a fatal crash. Preliminary info: a motorcycle went over the overpass. One male was confirmed at the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/PpMLHxR80d — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 12, 2019

A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in northwest Harris County.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash happened when a motorcycle went over the overpass at the 18500 block of SH 99.The man was pronounced dead at the scene.