Man killed in front of daughter as he greeted her at door, police say

JUNE 11, 2019: Rigoberto Vargas, 39, was shot and killed in front of his family outside of his apt on Braeburn Glen Blvd in SW Hou. His killer hasn’t been caught. @CrimeStopHOU needs YOUR help. Live on #abc13 @ 11 w new surveillance video ⬇️⬇️⬇️ #abc13unsolved pic.twitter.com/856LA9OThm