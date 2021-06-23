atv

57-year-old man killed in ATV crash after 'mechanical failure' in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In northeast Houston, a man was killed during an ATV crash.

It was just after 8 p.m. Tuesday when Houston police say there was some kind of mechanical failure, causing the ATV to flip several times on Breezy Meadow Lane, in the Summerwood area near Lake Houston.

The 57-year-old was loaded into an ambulance, but police say he died on the way to the hospital.

Police believe he hit his head on the concrete during the crash, causing his death.

Officers say there was no sign of alcohol or excessive speed being factors in the crash.
