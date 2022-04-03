man killed

Man killed on the North Freeway after crossing feeder on foot, police say

Man killed on N. Frwy after crossing the feeder on foot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died after being hit by a car on the feeder of the North Freeway on Sunday morning, Houston police said.

At about 12 a.m. police responded to an auto pedestrian call and found a man lying on the road on the North Freeway at Greens Road, police said.

Investigators believe the man to be homeless.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition where he later died, according to HPD.

At least one witness told HPD that the man was suddenly walking across the feeder road. A driver who was passing was unable to avoid the man and hit him, police said.

She was not intoxicated and no charges are expected, according to investigators.
