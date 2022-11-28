Man who was cleaning gun found dead in apartment bedroom in apparent accidental shooting, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died after the gun he was cleaning went off at an apartment in Spring Branch, according to Houston police.

He was 21 years old.

The accidental deadly shooting took place at about 12:05 a.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Amelia Road, police said.

A witness who told police she heard the gun go off administered CPR while on the phone with 911 until paramedics arrived.

Police said the man was found dead in the bedroom with a gunshot wound.

While it is believed the shooting was likely an accident, detectives are awaiting autopsy results.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

If you know any information in this case, you are urged to contact the HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.