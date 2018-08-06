Police: Man jumps out of restaurant freezer, attacks employees, dies at hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang has the details from the Upper West Side. (From Sunday 6pm)

Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN, New York --
Police say a man jumped out of a restaurant freezer in Manhattan Sunday and started attacking employees, then died later at a hospital.

According to the NYPD, the incident happened at about 11 a.m. at Sarabeth's Restaurant on Amsterdam Avenue at West 80th Street on the Upper West Side.

After workers opened the restaurant Sunday morning, they made their way to the walk-in freezer in the back.

When they opened the door, police say 54-year-old Carlton Henderson jumped out and began fighting with the startled employees, who were able to subdue him.

Henderson, who was from Arizona, suffered some sort of medical condition and 911 was called.

Police and EMS transported the man to St. Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

It is not known whether Henderson was in the freezer the night before or went in Sunday morning.

There is no known criminality at this time.

The restaurant was back open for business Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
restaurantattacku.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for forcing teens to have sex at park
Authorities find cellphone of vanished Baytown police officer
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
6 Houston-area companies named best places women to work
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
Cashier helps woman with cerebral palsy rejected by salon
ODD RESCUE: Dish soap helps free girl trapped in rock crack
Teen turns himself in after seeing that he was 'missing'
Show More
Dog killed trying to protect family from intruder
Obsessed with selfies? Could be a sign of a serious problem
Bon Jovi surprises supermarket shoppers
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
More News