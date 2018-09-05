Frustrated homeowner installs electric fence to keep neighbor kids from throwing trash on his lawn

A Virginia man says he was tired of kids in his yard so he installed a jolting way to keep them out.

Parents say they called police after finding an electric fence inches away from a school bus stop.

The man who put it up said he wanted the students to stop leaving trash in his yard.

Neighborhood parents say they're appalled.

"That's a little too extreme," said one parent. "I mean, you're going to let the kids get electrocuted? That's not cool."

The man did take down the fence after he learned it was on county property.

Officials say he will be allowed to put it back if he keeps it at his property line.
