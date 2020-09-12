Man in wheelchair killed in north Houston shooting

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who authorities believe may have been caught in the crossfire of a gunfight died Saturday in north Houston, police said.

Officials said 34-year-old Jarmel Joiner was shot to death and the Houston Police Department said a search is underway for the suspects.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Crosstimbers Street near the I-45 North Freeway.

Witnesses said the incident began when they saw several black men hit the victim before one or two of the suspects pulled out pistols and began shooting.

The victim was in a wheelchair and believed to be homeless, according to investigators. When officers arrived, they found the man face down in the middle of a crosswalk.

"A lot of folks here know him. Officers even know him. He seems to be a really nice fellow," Lt. Ronald Willkens said.

Police said the suspects fled in a silver-colored GMC Terrain and are asking anyone with more information to contact them.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter, and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhomicidegun violenceshootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Sally forms and could impact Gulf Coast as a hurricane
Texas AG appeals latest decision on Harris Co. mail-in ballots
5 kids involved in crash after woman drinks from vodka bottle
Pasadena ISD bus driver receives new Habitat for Humanity home
Chase with DPS troopers ends in North Freeway crash
Study: Restaurant dining linked to increased COVID-19 risk
'Be Someone' painted over with #VOTEORDIE
Show More
Saturday and Sunday bring very different weather patterns
Biden audio first shared by 'Russian agent' thrives online
Man sentenced to prison for blowing up Beaumont church
Man shot to death during intense game of dominoes
Money for $300 unemployment boost to run out after 6 weeks
More TOP STORIES News