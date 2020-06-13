Man crashes after he was shot while driving in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot Friday morning as he was driving in a northwest Houston neighborhood.It happened some time before 6 a.m. in the area of Costa Rica Road and Hialeah Drive near Mangum Manor Park.The white pickup truck appeared to have damage to its front-end after the man crashed following the shooting.It wasn't clear what exactly happened or if suspects were being sought. The victim is expected to survive.