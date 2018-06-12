Man in kayak drowns in Arkansas river after being swallowed by sinkhole

EMBED </>More Videos

A man who died in an Arkansas river is being hailed as a hero after he came to the aid of another man who was nearly pulled underwater by a sinkhole.

FULTON COUNTY, Arkansas --
A family is in mourning after a sinkhole opened up in an Arkansas river, pulling a 64-year-old man underwater.

Donny Wright was remembered by his children and friends for his willingness to help others, even in his final moments.

Selah Neal, Donny's daughter, told KARK-TV that Wright was kayaking with a group of people when they made a fateful turn to the right, instead of a spot known as "Dead Man's Curve."

"He had been looking forward to this trip for weeks," Neal said.

But what the group could not see was a sinkhole that lay ahead.

"The man before him was a guy from his group. He got pulled into it. My dad was trying to go towards him and help him, and he got pulled under," Neal said. "He saw someone in need and that's just what he did."

Donny's son, Levi, described his father as a man who was born to bridge people to second chances in life as a drug and alcohol abuse counselor.

For two decades, Donny helped hundreds of men in their recovery from addiction, Levi said.

"These guys are going to follow through on what Dad would have wanted them to do," he said.

The family says projects left on the table at the recovery center after Donny's death won't stay unfinished.

"I've told them to continue on with this," Levi said.

Donny's family has launched a GoFundMe page to help keep the recovery center open in his honor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningsinkholeman killedu.s. & worldArkansas
Top Stories
LIVE: Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery now in court
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Show More
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Woman killed inside her apartment in northwest Houston
More News