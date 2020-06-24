Man in scary clown mask fires shotgun in west Houston neighborhood

Who wants a mean guy in a scary clown mask cruising down their street with beer, boxes of ammo, & a 12 ga. shotgun being fired off from the moving vehicle? The same crook who attempted to evade @HCSO_D4Patrol deputies, but was caught by our boys in blue who protect us day & night pic.twitter.com/4bZaq8HjYa — Captain T. Shelton (@HCSO_D4Patrol) June 24, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man wearing a clown mask was taken into custody Tuesday night after deputies say he was firing a shotgun from his car in west Houston.Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies say the man tried getting away but was caught.Deputies say they found a box of ammunition and beer inside his car.HCSO Captain Shelton tweeted photos of the inside of the suspect's car, showing the mask, beer and a 12 gauge shotgun.