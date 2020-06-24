Man in scary clown mask fires shotgun in west Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man wearing a clown mask was taken into custody Tuesday night after deputies say he was firing a shotgun from his car in west Houston.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies say the man tried getting away but was caught.



Deputies say they found a box of ammunition and beer inside his car.

HCSO Captain Shelton tweeted photos of the inside of the suspect's car, showing the mask, beer and a 12 gauge shotgun.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarrestshots firedharris county sheriffs officeclownscustody
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FLOOD ADVISORY: Heavy rain continues across Houston area
Abbott recommends Texans stay home as coronavirus cases surge
Here's how the Astros feel about the return of baseball
Pct. 5 Deputy Constable hospitalized after crash on Katy Fwy
Suspects open fire on teens riding in golf cart, police say
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Texas hits 5K new COVID-19 cases in single day for 1st time
Show More
2 HFD firefighters injured in house fire collapse
Shocking video: Homeless man attacked with firework in NYC
FBI: Rope found hanging in Bubba Wallace's garage was coincidence
Teen missing from Seabrook home for over a week
Family returns to crime scene of son killed during robbery
More TOP STORIES News