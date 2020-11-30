Man in his 70s shot in face during home invasion in Humble, HCSO says

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in his 70s was shot in the face during a home invasion Sunday night in Humble, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to a home in the 14200 block of Kittydale near Old Humble Road.

The sheriff's office says the man was alone in the home when the intruder broke in, leading to a struggle.

The man was shot twice. He was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is expected to survive.

Authorities say it's unknown if the intruder got away with anything. They did not have information on the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
humblehome invasionshootingman shot
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver killed in apparent road rage shootout in middle of 610
At or near freezing temps expected Tuesday morning
Body of missing 26-year-old woman found, family says
Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots
Here's a recap of the news for Monday, Nov. 30
HPD investigating after 4-year-old girl dies in Huffman
Police search Houston home linked to woman found in trunk
Show More
Cyber Monday 2020 deals shopping guide
Houston doctor hugs COVID-19 patient in ICU on Thanksgiving
Why you should get tested for COVID-19 after Thanksgiving
Young mom of 2 allegedly shot dead by boyfriend, GCSO says
Man dies after falling from ladder at Port of Houston, officials say
More TOP STORIES News