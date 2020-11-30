Man in his 70s shot in face during home invasion in Humble, HCSO says

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in his 70s was shot in the face during a home invasion Sunday night in Humble, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.Deputies were called to a home in the 14200 block of Kittydale near Old Humble Road.The sheriff's office says the man was alone in the home when the intruder broke in, leading to a struggle.The man was shot twice. He was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is expected to survive.Authorities say it's unknown if the intruder got away with anything. They did not have information on the suspect.