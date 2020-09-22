Man hit by car while helping family member in SW Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old was hit by a car as he was attempting to help a family member stuck in floodwaters in southwest Houston.

It happened at Hiram Clarke Road off of Highway 90 on Monday night, just as Tropical Storm Beta was making landfall.

ABC13's Stefania Okolie was live at the scene and spoke with the victim's father Miguel.

He said his son got a call from a cousin who needed help after his car got stuck in the mud.

As the 21-year-old was helping his family member, Miguel said someone collided with his son's truck and took off.

Miguel said the driver left his vehicle and took his license plate.

