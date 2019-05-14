Houston man grabbed by deputy who mistakes him for fugitive

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man wants answers after constable deputies came on his property believing he was someone else who had warrants for his arrest.

The incident happened last week. Clarence Evans shared to his Facebook page video of the incident, which has more than 20,000 shares.

In the video, a Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputy can be seen holding Evans' arm and telling him there are warrants for his arrest.

"He don't know my name, and he's telling me I have a warrant," Evans is heard telling the person recording the incident.

"He has a warrant," the constable deputy said. "From Louisiana."

During the five-minute video, law enforcement asks Evans for identification, but he doesn't comply.

"Let me see the ID, and we'll be done," the constable deputy can be heard asking in the video.

A few minutes later, another deputy arrives and confirms Evans is not the person they are looking for.

Precinct 4 issued a statement to Eyewitness News about the incident.

"The deputy was there on official business based on a report that a wanted fugitive was near the location. The deputies left when they determined that this man was not the suspect they were seeking," said Chief Deputy Donald Steward.

Evans hired attorney U.A. Lewis. Precinct 4 said neither Evans nor his attorney have filed a complaint with the department.

Eyewitness News spoke to two attorneys not connected with the case. Both Steve Shellist and Randall Kallinen said if you're not driving and a law enforcement member asks for identification, or for you to verbally identify yourself, you're not legally required to do so.

They said only if you are arrested, you are required to identify yourself.

