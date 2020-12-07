Man shot to death while inside car near Greenspoint, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death inside a car Sunday night in the Greenspoint area, police say.

It happened at 410 North Sam Houston Parkway East near Imperial Valley Drive. Investigators at the scene told Eyewitness News it started as a disturbance at a nearby parking lot.

Several people began shooting at the car. The man was shot multiple times and died at the hospital, police say.

A description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately released.

According to a map of the area, there are several businesses nearby.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
