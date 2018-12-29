Man found shot to death inside vehicle in east Harris County

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to an in-progress call at 700 block of Magnolia Avenue in East Harris County. A person was shot while seated in a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. A possible suspect is detained. Homicide & Crime Scene Units are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/smGzrhr5M7 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 29, 2018

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in east Harris County.The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Magnolia Avenue around 6:30 a.m.Deputies say a man was shot to death while sitting inside of a vehicle.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a possible suspect has been detained.