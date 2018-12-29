Man found shot to death inside vehicle in east Harris County

Man found shot to death inside vehicle in east Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in east Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Magnolia Avenue around 6:30 a.m.


Deputies say a man was shot to death while sitting inside of a vehicle.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a possible suspect has been detained.

