Man found dead outside travel trailer after shots fired in the Highlands area

Authorities are on the scene of a shooting after a man was found dead outside a travel trailer in the Highlands area Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to the 900 block of N. Battlebell Rd. and Edith St. when a caller reported hearing gunshots and may have seen a person laying on the ground.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the man was confirmed dead at the scene. The sheriff says the victim is described as a white male in his early 50s.



A person in the back of a patrol car was seen talking to officials, but it's not clear if they're connected to the crime.

The scene is under investigation.

