Father found dead after allegedly shooting wife and son in Tomball

EMBED <>More Videos

Man found dead after allegedly shooting son and wife

By
TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead in a Tomball neighborhood after allegedly shooting his wife and son, police say.

Officers arrived to a home on McPhail near South Walnut around 10 p.m. Thursday and found the victims with gunshot wounds after receiving numerous calls from neighbors about shots fired.

The SWAT team surrounded the home and discovered the father's body in the front yard.

"Once SWAT got on scene, they assessed the situation. SWAT made entry into the perimeter and immediately noticed a deceased suspect," Tomball Police Lt. Brandon Patin said.

One of the victims was taken by an ambulance to the hospital and the other was taken by Life Flight.

James Jacobson, the couple's other son, told Eyewitness News that he heard about the shooting on Facebook.

"I got up at 2:50 a.m. to go to work and I saw 201 McPhail in all of the comments," he said.

James was not at the home at the time of the shooting, but said his mother Kathy and his father Jeril had major conflicts.

"My father may have been depressed and not very social," James said.

He said he was surprised about the shooting, and never would have thought this would happen.

"I could see someone going to jail but not this," James said.

Kathy was reportedly shot once, and is expected to be okay. The older brother Chris was shot up to four times. His condition is unknown.

It's not clear yet if the father shot himself or if he was shot by someone else.

"It sucks. I don't have a father no more. He's gone," James said.

The motive behind the shooting is under investigation.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
tomballwoman shotdeadly shootingshootingman killedman shot
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
U-Haul pickup crashes into home where man and child slept inside
$273M Mega Millions winner almost left winning ticket in store
4-year-old accidentally kills fish after cuddling it
Man caught trying to light home on fire to get rid of ghost
THE 60: 'School of Rock' actor arrested for stealing musical instruments
Houston Weather: Warm, damp, and humid through the weekend
Young boy saves friend from suicide using Snapchat
Show More
Waitress helps police make child abuse arrests
Boy accidentally trapped inside cooler prompts warning
Alabama tornadoes: 23 dead, Trump to visit
3 teens linked to man found shot to death in ditch in Porter
Tim McGraw brings Clay Walker out during rodeo performance
More TOP STORIES News