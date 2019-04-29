Man fatally shot while driving after fight near club in southwest Houston, police say

Kendrick’s family started showing up to stretch of feeder where he was shot to death. They have so many questions for police. Unfortunately, at this point, investigators don’t have a lot of answers. #abc13 https://t.co/rgSYPkH8z0 pic.twitter.com/2Iwep2IGpX — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) April 29, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead and woman injured in a shooting after a fight near a club in southwest Houston, police say.It happened around 3 a.m. in the 7900 block of Southwest Freeway near Beechnut.Police said two groups of people got into a fight over something at a nearby club, then the shooter got into a car and followed a woman and man in a Dodge Charger and started shooting at the car.The man driving the Charger, 28-year-old Kendrick Monroe Milton, was shot and slammed into the retainer wall of the Southwest Freeway, police said.The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital. She's expected to survive.Police said Milton and the shooter may have been the ones fighting at the club."He was a wonderful kid. He loved to box. He did not miss family functions," Milton's stepmother Sunshine Milton said.At this point, there is no description of the shooter, but investigators are hoping surveillance video from the club may show what led up to the shooting.