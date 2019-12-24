Motorcyclist shoots and kills man who was chasing him with pipe, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a suspect on a motorcycle they say shot and killed a man who was chasing him with a pipe in southwest Houston.It happened around 1 p.m. in the 14000 block of Buxley Street and West Fuqua on Tuesday.Police say the victim was chasing the motorcyclist with the pipe when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired nearly 10 rounds."As a matter of fact, there was an officer in the parking lot right up the street who heard the shots and as soon as he was pulling in the neighborhood, the suspect was leaving," said Det. Steven Murdock with Houston Police.Murdock said investigators aren't sure how many times the victim was shot. He said he believes the shooting may have been over an ongoing dispute over drugs between the two men."We have a pretty good idea of who we're looking for," he said. "These guys have been going at each other for two days now."Police said the shooter fled the scene on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, though the specific model was not immediately released."We do have some photographs and some video evidence possible," said Murdock, who said investigators aren't sure what direction the suspect was seen leaving. "We might be able to have that captured."The father of the victim spoke with ABC13 and said he leaves behind a son of his own.The suspect remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston Police or contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.