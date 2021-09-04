Chase suspect falls through roof of NW Houston bar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police pursuit in northwest Houston came to an end when the man that officers were chasing fell through the roof of a building.

It happened in the 2000 block of Wirt Road just after midnight Saturday.

The man took off after a traffic stop, according to Houston police.

HPD K9 units and Texas DPS were part of the pursuit that ended when the man went through the building's roof and into a bar below.

There was no word on why the man ran or if he suffered any major injuries.

