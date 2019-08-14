Man dies after competing in taco eating contest during minor league baseball game

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died after competing in a taco eating contest at the Fresno Grizzlies game.

FRESNO, Calif. -- A man has died after competing in a taco eating contest during a minor league baseball game in Fresno, California.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Dana Hutchings, 41 of Fresno died arriving at the hospital Tuesday night.

A spokesperson with the Fresno Grizzlies says Hutchings was taken from the ballpark by ambulance during the early stages of the game, however, they are not releasing details of what happened.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office says it does not have a ruling on the cause of death, but says they have an idea of what may have led to his death.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 persons of interest wanted in scare at Memorial City Mall
Thieves steal dozens of sneakers from new store in SW Houston
'A must have': Nearly a fifth of HFD trucks have broken A/C
Fight over puppies ends with man shot in the face
Katy ISD kicks off year with opening of 2 new schools
Naked woman bit officer during arrest near downtown Houston: HPD
Triple digit heat may have caused mulch fire in NE Houston
Show More
Woman with one leg wanted in teen's abduction: police
'Empire' filming near site of allegedly staged Smollett attack
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
THE 60: 'It was foolish' Man regrets causing panic inside Walmart
New app allows Katy ISD parents track their child's bus
More TOP STORIES News