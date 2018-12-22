Man dies after being found with gunshot wound to chest inside crashed car

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies is investigating a shooting after a man was found in a car with a gunshot wound to his chest.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out who shot a man found in a crashed car.

Deputies responded to the crash near Rhodes Lane and Main in Conroe, Saturday night.


The driver, identified as 36-year-old Eric Thomas, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest. He later died of his injuries.

The investigation is on-going.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotshootingcrashConroe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 men linked to death of couple believed to be in Houston
At least 62 killed, 20 missing after tsunami hits Indonesia
Woman's car targeted for presents days before Christmas
A very Houston version of 12 Days of Christmas
5-year-old out of hospital nearly 7 months after shooting
Houston's new Instagram-worthy exhibition
Houston area football championship playoffs come to end
Man survives being impaled by pole after crash in Pasadena
Show More
Student gives teacher all of the marshmallows from her cereal
PLANS TONIGHT? Great weather for your outdoor plans
10 must-see Christmas lights displays in Houston
Get on-demand personal training from this Houston-based app
Man finds $10,000 in Chanel purse on subway platform
More News