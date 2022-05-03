protest

Man protesting abortion climbs outside of San Francisco's tallest building

The man has been identified as Maison Des Champs, a rock climber who calls himself the Pro-Life Spiderman.
By Luz Pena
EMBED <>More Videos

Man free climbs 1,070-foot Salesforce Tower in SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man protesting abortion climbed the outside of San Francisco's Salesforce Tower on Tuesday morning.

He made it to the top of the building without a harness or safety gear of any kind. That's where he was met by authorities and taken into custody.

He was reportedly posting on Instagram as he climbed. He's been identified as Maison Des Champs, a rock climber who calls himself the Pro-Life Spiderman.

On his website, he says he recently started climbing sky scrapers to end abortion. He posted video during the climb against a particular OB/GYN in Washington D.C.

This climb was in response to the leaked draft Supreme Court opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century.

RELATED: Chief Justice Roberts confirms authenticity of leaked court draft suggesting Roe could be overturned

Police say that around 9:21 a.m. PST, officers were flagged down about the man climbing the building. Officers observed him on the side of the building several floors up, wearing climbing gear.

Officers attempted to make contact with the climber as he ascended to safely remove him from the building, but instead surrounded him right as he arrived at the top.

EMBED More News Videos

A man who free climbed all the way up San Francisco's Salesforce Tower has made it to the top, where he was met by authorities and taken into custody.



The Salesforce Tower is San Francisco's tallest building.

It is 1,070 feet tall with 61 stories and 1.4 million square feet of office space.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaabortionprotestsalesforcesfpdillegal climbingsupreme courtu.s. & worldu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PROTEST
Hundreds of students hold 'We Say Gay' rally in NYC
Clear Lake mother rescued children from Ukraine as invasion began
What to know about trucker convoy heading to DC area
Houstonians 'Stand With Ukraine' as Russia invades Ukraine
TOP STORIES
9-year-old shown how to pull back slide before brother shot, docs say
3 men connected to Houston-area fashion store owner's murder wanted
Aldine ISD teacher and aide charged for alleged abuse of 6-year-old
Jury deliberating in murder trial for stabbing death of 11-year-old
A few rain opportunities before heat cranks up Mother's Day weekend
Record Texas heat could push power grid demand to brink, ERCOT warns
Depp's attorneys rest their case in defamation trial against Heard
Show More
Body in barrel exposed as level of Nevada's Lake Mead drops
Brittney Griner wrongfully detained in Russia, US officials say
Teen charged with DWI in 3-car crash that left man dead in Katy area
Chief Justice confirms authenticity of leaked draft in abortion case
Mainlanes blocked on I-10 East Freeway after major deadly crash
More TOP STORIES News