A man is walking free Thursday night after being arrested again for burglary.Investigators say he stole $45,000 worth of appliances from homes in the Heights.Last week, a special Houston Police Department unit called the Southwest Crimes Suppression Team was conducting rolling surveillance on a white paneled van and an Impala that were cruising through a neighborhood.Court records say they followed the van to a home in the 2300 block of Ashland.After the van left the home, police discovered that a high-end Thermador oven, worth $10,000, was missing.Police continued their surveillance of the van and the car and eventually arrested both drivers, recovering thousands of dollars in stolen refrigerators, ovens and stoves.One of those suspects is identified as Shamark Shields, but depending on the year or the crime, his last name has changed a few times.Shields was on deferred adjudication in 2016.His criminal history dates back at least 14 years, with crimes ranging from theft, to aggravated robbery and making a terroristic threat.In 2016 he was caught and charged with burglary of a building. Prosecutors say he stole a fridge.He was given deferred adjudication, the chance to avoid jail if he straightened up.Private investigator Mark Stephens has been tracking Shamark's crime spree for years."It's really frustrating when you know that this is what he does, this is what he brags about doing. The foreseeability is there, we know it's going to happen again, and he keeps getting out," said Stephens.The district attorney's office asked for a high bond last week when he saw a judge. They wanted a $150,000 bond.Magistrate Judge Colin Amann set it at $45,000.Shamark bonded out and is free Thursday night.