College physicist charged with sexually assaulting dog

Joseph Hattey, 51 (wearing glasses on screen shot), is facing two counts of sodomy. The alleged incident happened in the basement of his Michigan residence. (KTRK)

LANSING, Michigan --
A physicist who works for a university is charged with sexually assaulting a dog.

Joseph Hattey, 51, is facing two counts of sodomy, WILX-TV reported.

An animal control officer and another person both testified during a court hearing that Hattey assaulted the dog in his basement.

The alleged incident came to light when someone tipped off law enforcement after a questionable Craigslist ad, which led them to Hattey.

The basset hound that was allegedly sodomized has been adopted by a new owner.

Hattey has been suspended from his job as a physicist at Michigan State University.
