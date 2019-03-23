Crime & Safety

North Carolina man charged with raping family member 46 years ago

EMBED <>More Videos

RALEIGH, North Carolina -- A Raleigh man has been charged in a rape that happened 46 years ago, and involved an underage family member.

The victim called police in February to report that William Toney-Linell Harris raped her in January 1973 while she was visiting North Carolina with her mother.

She was only 15 years old at the time, and became pregnant after the incident.

According to court records, she never told family members about the incident until Feb. 2019.

When family members confronted Harris, now 65, about the allegations in a recorded meeting, Harris was heard saying that he was sorry, that he made a mistake, that he didn't know better and "that's just what men did back then."

When Harris declined to submit a DNA sample, police got a search warrant for Harris' DNA to prove he was the father of the alleged victim's now 45-year-old son, who voluntarily submitted a DNA sample as part of the investigation.

Harris has been charged with second-degree rape.

He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetynorth carolinarapeu.s. & worldchild sex assaultraleigh police
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
18 people arrested during raid at after-hours club
Boy allegedly shoots teen while playing with gun, police say
Got legal questions about ITC fire? Get them answered Saturday
Clear Lake Park closing due to incidents at the ITC facility
Coffee shop started by young people with special needs opens
Off-duty CPD officer shot and killed in Chicago, police said
Cuteness overload! It's National Puppy Day
Show More
Concerns rise after fisherman spots chemical in Houston Ship Channel
Texas AG sues ITC over chemical tank fire
19-year-old Enterprise employee gave his coworkers LSD
Spring is here
Dad risks life to save daughter from speeding car: Video
More TOP STORIES News