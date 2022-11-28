Police looking for 2nd suspect in 18-year-old's murder outside after-hours night club in SW Houston

Police said the 19-year-old was walking with another man when they were approached by two suspects. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim one time in the head.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Murder charges have been filed against a 22-year-old man arrested in the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old in a southwest Houston parking lot.

Darius Lamont Davis-Woodard, 22, is accused of shooting Christopher Flores in the head back on Nov. 17 outside an after-hours night club in the 9700 block of Country Creek Drive. Davis-Woodard was arrested over the weekend.

An early investigation led police to believe Flores was walking with another person from their home to a nearby gas station when they were approached by two men.

One suspect went up to Flores and the other male and grabbed them both by their collars while yelling at them. This confrontation ended with Davis-Woodard putting Flores in a headlock and then shooting him, according to police.

That's when both suspects ran away from the scene.

Police said the other man he was with ran away during the shooting but later returned to speak with investigators.

The other suspect is described as a Hispanic male with long hair.

Investigators said it is unclear if Flores knew the suspects or if it was a one-off incident.

If you know any information on the other suspect in this case, you are urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.