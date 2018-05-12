73-year-old man charged with murder after fatally shooting grandson

EMBED </>More Videos

Man charged with murder after fatally shooting grandson (KTRK)

PAULDING COUNTY, Georgia (KTRK) --
The Paulding County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting after they say a man shot and killed his grandson.

Deputies were called to the 1500 block of Township Road around 9:38 p.m. Thursday.

Sheriff Jason Landers with the Paulding County Police Department said 73-year-old William Miller fatally shot Evan Holcombe, 19, in the chest.

According to police reports Miller and Holcombe lived together at the home.

Details about the shooting were not immediately released.

Miller was arrested and charged with murder. He's expected to appear in court on Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
grandparentsman killedu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News