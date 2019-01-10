Man charged with murder after confessing crime to girl he raped

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is accused of committing a gruesome murder and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old.

Estanislado Alvarez-Hernandez is charged with the murder of 51-year-old Maria Gonzalez, a woman that was loved by her co-workers.

Estevan Jaimes worked with Maria Gonzalez at a doughnut shop, and described her as a devoted mother and hard worker.

Court records say that Alvarez-Hernandez confessed to killing Gonzalez to a 12-year-old girl he reportedly sexually assaulted.

He was charged in December with super aggravated sexual assault of a minor.

Authorities say he confessed the murder to the girl by saying that he had killed his girlfriend's mom.

Court records say that Alvarez-Hernandez threatened the girl, saying that he would kill her if she didn't comply.

Investigators told Eyewitness News that Alvarez-Hernandez used Facebook to lure in the girl, and they believe there may be other victims in the area.

Social media experts say this should be an alert to parents that predators are out there.

"I would say to parents that they need to be very aware of what's going on, especially, on there children's phone. Kids are getting their smart phones younger and younger. You really need to know what apps they're using and who they're talking to," said Kami Huyse, a social media expert.

If you have an information about Alvarez-Hernandez or know of other victims, you're urged to call police.

