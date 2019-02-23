#EXCLUSIVE Houston PD executing search warrant at 18 YO murder suspects home. Teen is facing capital murder charges in connection to the the rooftop ambush shooting on Eastbrook that left 2 men dead, 2 others hurt #Abc13 https://t.co/CRy1s2HbiC pic.twitter.com/PUvfnOod2f — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) February 24, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5151072" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Newly released surveillance footage shows moments after violent rooftop shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5151062" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New surveillance video shows moments after deadly rooftop shooting

An 18-year-old has been charged with capital murder after an ambush shooting that killed two brothers in east Houston.Police say Marlon Valdez was arrested and charged after their investigation led them to a home on Maxey Rd., about a mile away from Thursday's shooting on Eastbrook.Houston police surrounded a home with guns drawn in the 600 block of Maxey Rd., where investigators say they were led to following the shooting that left two dead and two wounded.Valdez was picked up by SWAT and HPD from an apartment complex Saturday afternoon on a separate felony warrant for evading."We wanted all resources on hand to make sure if this goes down, no one gets injured," HPD assistant chief Henry Gaw said.Police also say there is a search for possibly more suspects.