Man charged in fatal 'love-triangle' shooting, police say

HCSO Homicide are investigating the shooting of a male in the 12000 block of Gregory Crossing. The male is confirmed deceased. Investigators will release more details when scene permits. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 28, 2018

A man has been charged with murder after another man was fatally shot in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Deputies responded to a call about a shooting around 2:20 p.m. in the 12000 block of Gregory Crossing Way.Authorities say Nathaniel Pradia allegedly shot Jeremy Jackson Gregory over an argument that began as a result of a love triangle.Upon arrival, deputies found Gregory dead at the scene.According to a tweet from HCSO, Pradia and a woman were later detained at Gregory Crossing Way.