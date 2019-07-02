Man charged in crash that killed woman and injured 2 children in Pearland

By
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged for the crash that killed a woman and injured two children in Pearland.

Police told ABC13 Eyewitness News that Samuel Decker has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The crash happened Thursday around 8 p.m. on Harkey and Bailey Road.

Family members identified the woman who was killed as Tammy Secrest Ayala.

Police said she and two children were in the car that collided with the white truck that Decker was driving.

"It shouldn't have happened," Oscar Ayala, the victim's brother-in-law, said. "There's no excuse for that. If you're going to drink, have a few drinks, Uber home."

Video shows the truck with damage to the front, and the car with damage to the sides.

The woman died and the kids had to be taken to the hospital. The girls have bruises and broken bones, but are expected to recover.

Decker was also taken to the hospital with injuries and is expected to survive.

"We believe with Jesus Christ on our side, we are going to forgive the young man for what he has done," Oscar Ayala said.

Police said they reconstructed the crash but have not released the cause.
