LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- WARNING: The above video contains graphic footage that some viewers may find disturbing.
A man is now in custody after a doorbell camera captured a woman being chased, kicked in the face, and dragged into a car.
Police said 23-year-old Darnell Rodgers was arrested Thursday morning and faces kidnapping and domestic battery charges in connection to the incident that happened in front of a stranger's Las Vegas home on New Year's Day.
Video released by Las Vegas police appears to show a woman rushing to a stranger's door seeking help as a man apparently chased after her.
The man then beats the victim and drags her down to the sidewalk and into his car.
Authorities said this appears to be a domestic incident.
Man charged after woman's assault, kidnapping in front of stranger's Las Vegas home caught on Ring doorbell camera
