Man carjacked at gunpoint in his own driveway in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for the men they say a carjacked a man at gunpoint in the driveway of his southwest Houston home.
The crime, caught on surveillance video, happened Sunday, Aug. 4 at 7:15 p.m. in 11900 block of Longbrook.
In the video, one of the carjackers in a grey hoodie walked up and pointed a gun at the victim just as he was getting out of the SUV.
The victim told police he closed his door, but the suspect opened it before he could lock it.
A second suspect in a white T-shirt and red shorts then ran up and helped the first suspect pull the victim from his car.
An older model, light-colored Toyota Camry then pulled up with a third man who got out of the car to join the other two suspects in searching the victim.
The third suspect appeared to be wearing a graphic tee, pink shorts and a black bag.
Police say two of the suspects then took off in the victim's SUV as he lay on the ground. The person in the pink shorts climbed back into the passenger's side of the Camry, which sped off.
Sugar Land police found the SUV on Aug. 7.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to charges or arrests.
Tips may be reported anonymously to 713-222-TIPS or online.
