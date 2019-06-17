Man brutally beaten and robbed after leaving bank in Westchase

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3987158" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jugging prevention tips: Robbery and assault outside northwest freeway gas station serves as warning for others

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was violently attacked and robbed after he left a bank in Westchase in an apparent jugging incident.The man went to the Chase bank at 11560 Westheimer Rd. around 4:15 p.m. on May 31 to make a deposit.Minutes later, surveillance video shows him getting out of his car in a parking lot. As he takes a few steps, he is then punched in the face.The thieves run off with a bank bag the man was carrying. The robbers didn't utter a word before punching him, and the victim says he was left stunned."The guy just came up and decided to punch me," he said.He made the deposit and left with a money bag in hand.Little did he know, the suspects were watching him and then followed him down the road, where the man was returning to his business."Their thought process is drawn out in that they take time in order to follow patterns and follow people in order to look for a larger target," said Det. Jeff Brieden with HPD's Robbery Unit. "Large target, being larger sum of money."Police say the key to avoid becoming a target is prevention."The most important thing is walking out of that business and not looking like a target, looking like you're coming out empty-handed. Basically, not carrying anything in your hands to make it seem like you're carrying any kind of money," Brieden said.Police are still searching for the robbers seen in the video. They drove off in an older model black Dodge Charger.The victim in this case had to get a few stitches, but is grateful to be alive."It could have been a lot worse," he said. "We're all thankful it wasn't."The suspects have been described as black males around the ages of 17 to 23 years old.Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to a charge and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Report information and submit tips by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.crime-stoppers.org.