Barricaded man surrenders after police say he shot his friend in the neck in SW Houston

Friday, July 14, 2023 2:06PM
Man surrenders after barricading himself in home after shooting: HPD
Before the man barricaded himself in the home, police say the suspect shot his friend in the neck.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in custody after entering a brief standoff with police, who say the suspect shot his friend, in southwest Houston.

The man barricaded himself inside a home on Wanda Lane near Fondren. Before that, police say he shot his friend in the neck.

Officers were able to negotiate with the suspect, and he surrendered peacefully.

There is no word yet on the condition of the victim, but depending on the outcome, the suspect could face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

