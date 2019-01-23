A man has been arrested after two church break-ins in Fort Bend County.Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says surveillance video showed Johnie Lee Rodgers, 58, wandering in the Simonton Community Church.Deputies say on Jan. 19, Rodgers broke into the Zion Missionary Baptist Church in the Fulshear area and the Simonton Community Church in Simonton.Rodgers allegedly stole $16, vegetables from the kitchen, box cutters from a drawer and donated food items from the Zion Missionary Baptist Church.He broke a window to gain entry into the church, deputies added.The second crime was committed a few hours later at the Simonton Community Church, located in the 9700 block of FM 1489. It was burglarized after 5 p.m. Jan. 19 and in the early hours of Jan. 20.On Jan. 20. members of the church arrived at about 7 a.m. to discover the theft and damage at the church.Rodgers allegedly caused damage to door frames, windows, cabinets and desks.While Rodgers appeared to have left empty-handed, damage tied to his alleged break-in was estimated at $3,000.