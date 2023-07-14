Police believe both victims were in a truck when they pulled into the apartment complex and shots were fired.

Man and woman dead after shots fired outside apartment complex in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed in northeast Houston and police believe as many as three shooters could be involved.

The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 7300 block of Jensen near East Crosstimbers, police said.

From what investigators shared, it sounds like both victims were getting help by the time officers arrived.

When officers arrived, one of the victims, a woman, was inside of a car that was trying to get to a hospital.

Houston police said she died, as did a second person -- a man -- who was taken to a hospital by someone else.

Officers spent several hours overnight at the scene. They believe both victims were in a truck when they pulled into the apartment complex and shots were fired.

While at the scene, ABC13 saw investigators tow away a truck, that is likely the victim's vehicle.

The shooters are still on the run and the search to find them is ongoing.

