2 shot in the chest during meetup to buy Nike Jordans at Sheldon Park, HCSO says

Two people were shot inside a vehicle during a meetup to buy Nike Jordans at Sheldon Park on Garrett Road, Harris County deputies say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A private shoe sale turned violent when a gunman opened fire on a man and woman during a meetup at a northeast Harris County state park Friday night, according to investigators.

Deputies with the Harris County Sherriff's Office responded to a shooting in the 13200 block of Garrett Road at about 9:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle partially in water with a man and woman inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims reported to deputies they went to Sheldon Lake State Park to meet a man about a sneaker transaction when he began shooting at them.

The male victim was shot in the chest and leg, and the woman was shot in the chest. Both victims were transported to the hospital, and their conditions are unknown.

Deputies don't yet have a description of the shooter and it is unclear exactly what led to the shooting.