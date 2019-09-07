Man and woman found shot to death inside trailer in Channelview

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a man and woman were found shot to death in Channelview.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies did a welfare check in the 16800 block of Laurelwood Drive and found the bodies of a man and woman.


Deputies say they initially believed the shooting was a murder-suicide, but after further investigation they learned that both victims were murdered.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 713-221-6000.
