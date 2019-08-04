Man allegedly kills brother after argument at family gathering

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is being questioned about the death of his brother in southeast Houston.

HPD detectives say the deadly shooting happened at a family gathering on Irving way and Mchenry Friday evening.

They believe a fight between two adult brothers led one brother to pull out a gun and shoot and kill the other brother.

The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not sure what argument was about and are investigating.

The suspect was later picked up by Pasadena police and taken to downtown Houston for questioning.

The gun has not been recovered.
